Air Industries Group (NYSE:AIRI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Air Industries Group (NYSE:AIRI – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of AIRI opened at $2.91 on Tuesday. Air Industries Group has a 1 year low of $2.60 and a 1 year high of $5.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $9.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.62 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.98 and a 200-day moving average of $3.19.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Air Industries Group stock. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Air Industries Group (NYSE:AIRI – Free Report) by 55.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,963 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,202 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.15% of Air Industries Group worth $40,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 9.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Air Industries Group, an aerospace and defense company, designs, manufactures, and sells structural parts and assemblies for mission-critical aerospace and defense applications, and a prime contractor to the U.S. Department of Defense in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Complex Machining and Turbine and Engine Component.

