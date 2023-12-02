New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) PT Raised to $1.75

New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Raymond James from $1.50 to $1.75 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James currently has a market perform rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for New Gold’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.03 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.11 EPS.

NGD has been the subject of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on New Gold from $2.00 to $2.25 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 6th. CSFB dropped their price objective on New Gold from $1.20 to $1.15 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. StockNews.com raised New Gold from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Sunday, November 26th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on New Gold from $1.00 to $1.05 and gave the stock a reduce rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $1.59.

New Gold Price Performance

NGD opened at $1.50 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.24. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -21.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.58. New Gold has a 12 month low of $0.82 and a 12 month high of $1.52.

New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.03. The business had revenue of $201.30 million during the quarter. New Gold had a positive return on equity of 5.19% and a negative net margin of 7.20%. Research analysts anticipate that New Gold will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of New Gold by 1.0% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,095,417 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,669,000 after purchasing an additional 48,886 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of New Gold by 24.6% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,824,635 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,570,000 after acquiring an additional 556,765 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of New Gold by 18.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,027,781 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $935,000 after acquiring an additional 157,493 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its stake in shares of New Gold by 99.8% in the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 311,992 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 155,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of New Gold by 122.5% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 102,523 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 56,447 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.78% of the company’s stock.

About New Gold

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River mine located in Ontario, Canada; New Afton mine situated in British Columbia, Canada; and the Cerro San Pedro mine in San Luis Potosí, Mexico.

