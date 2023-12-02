Grupo Simec (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Grupo Simec (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday.
Grupo Simec Stock Performance
SIM stock opened at $31.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.31 and a beta of 0.34. Grupo Simec has a 12 month low of $28.00 and a 12 month high of $38.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.91.
Grupo Simec (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $554.20 million during the quarter. Grupo Simec had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 9.25%.
Grupo Simec Company Profile
Grupo Simec, SAB. de C.V. manufactures, processes, and distributes special bar quality (SBQ) steel and steel alloys products in Mexico, the United States, Brazil, Canada, Latin America, and internationally. The company produces I-beams, channels, structural and commercial angles, hot rolled bars, flat bars, rebars, cold-finished bars, electro-welded wire mesh and mesh panels, and wire rods, as well as semi-finished tube rounds and other semi-finished trade products.
