CPI Aerostructures (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CPI Aerostructures (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

CPI Aerostructures Price Performance

Shares of CVU stock opened at $2.35 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The firm has a market cap of $29.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.81. CPI Aerostructures has a one year low of $2.15 and a one year high of $4.60.

Get CPI Aerostructures alerts:

CPI Aerostructures (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The aerospace company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $20.40 million for the quarter. CPI Aerostructures had a return on equity of 154.84% and a net margin of 10.61%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CPI Aerostructures

About CPI Aerostructures

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CVU. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of CPI Aerostructures during the fourth quarter worth $445,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of CPI Aerostructures by 272.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 90,067 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 65,887 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of CPI Aerostructures by 41.4% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 126,557 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $574,000 after acquiring an additional 37,045 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of CPI Aerostructures during the fourth quarter worth $115,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of CPI Aerostructures by 95.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 61,800 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 30,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.84% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

CPI Aerostructures, Inc engages in the contract production of structural aircraft parts for fixed wing aircraft and helicopters in the commercial and defense markets. The company also offers aerosystems, such as reconnaissance pod structures and fuel panel systems; and supplies parts for maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO), as well as kitting contracts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CPI Aerostructures Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CPI Aerostructures and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.