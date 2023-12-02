StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Aramark (NYSE:ARMK)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on ARMK. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Aramark from $33.93 to $36.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Aramark from a hold rating to a buy rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Aramark from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Aramark from $43.00 to $29.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Aramark from $45.00 to $33.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aramark has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $34.50.

Shares of ARMK stock opened at $28.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.05, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.59. Aramark has a 1-year low of $23.55 and a 1-year high of $33.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.44.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.64. Aramark had a net margin of 3.58% and a return on equity of 13.13%. The firm had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. Aramark’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Aramark will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 27th. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.84%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Aramark by 126.6% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Aramark by 57.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aramark in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aramark by 2,269.4% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aramark by 67.0% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period.

Aramark provides food, facilities, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food and Support Services United States, Food and Support Services International, and Uniform and Career Apparel.

