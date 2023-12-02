Berenberg Bank Upgrades Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) to “Buy”

Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Briefing.com reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on CTTAY. Barclays raised shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Friday, November 24th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Continental Aktiengesellschaft from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy.

Get Continental Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on CTTAY

Continental Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

Continental Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at $7.76 on Tuesday. Continental Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of $5.73 and a 12 month high of $8.28. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.04). Continental Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 8.39%. The business had revenue of $11.15 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Continental Aktiengesellschaft will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Continental Aktiengesellschaft

(Get Free Report)

Continental Aktiengesellschaft, a technology company, offers intelligent solutions for vehicles, machines, traffic, and transportation worldwide. It operates through four sectors: Automotive, Tires, ContiTech, and Contract Manufacturing. The company offers safety, brake, chassis, motion, and motion control systems; solutions for assisted and automated driving; and audio and camera solutions for the vehicle interior, as well as intelligent information and communication technology solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Continental Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Continental Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.