PointsBet (OTCMKTS:PBTHF) Lifted to Buy at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of PointsBet (OTCMKTS:PBTHF – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Briefing.com reports.
PointsBet Stock Performance
PBTHF opened at $0.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.48 and a 200-day moving average of $0.77. PointsBet has a 12-month low of $0.06 and a 12-month high of $1.49.
About PointsBet
