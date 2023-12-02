PointsBet (OTCMKTS:PBTHF) Lifted to Buy at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of PointsBet (OTCMKTS:PBTHF – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Briefing.com reports.

PointsBet Stock Performance

PBTHF opened at $0.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.48 and a 200-day moving average of $0.77. PointsBet has a 12-month low of $0.06 and a 12-month high of $1.49.

About PointsBet

PointsBet Holdings Limited provides sports, racing, and iGaming betting products and services through its cloud-based technology platform in Australia. The company operates through Australian Trading, Canada Trading, and Technology segments. It also engages in the provision of gaming support, pari-mutuel advanced deposit wagering, and business-to-business services, as well as in the retail sports betting and software development activities.

