Stifel Nicolaus Analysts Give Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV) a C$14.50 Price Target

Stifel Nicolaus set a C$14.50 price target on Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV – Free Report) (NYSE:AAV) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Advantage Energy from C$11.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Atb Cap Markets reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Advantage Energy in a report on Thursday, October 19th. ATB Capital set a C$13.00 target price on shares of Advantage Energy and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. Desjardins set a C$13.75 target price on shares of Advantage Energy and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, TD Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a C$12.00 price target on shares of Advantage Energy in a report on Friday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Advantage Energy presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$12.53.

Advantage Energy stock opened at C$9.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of C$1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 9.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.51, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$9.68 and a 200 day moving average of C$9.05. Advantage Energy has a one year low of C$6.79 and a one year high of C$11.81.

Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AAV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported C$0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.16. Advantage Energy had a net margin of 30.66% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The business had revenue of C$136.72 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Advantage Energy will post 1.0305499 EPS for the current year.

About Advantage Energy

(Get Free Report)

Advantage Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploitation, development, and production natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company's assets are located approximately 4 to 80 km northwest of the city of Grande Prairie, Alberta.

