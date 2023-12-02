Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Lowers Aviva (LON:AV) to Hold

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Aviva (LON:AV – Free Report) to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has GBX 485 ($6.13) price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of GBX 495 ($6.25).

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on AV. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 472 ($5.96) price objective on shares of Aviva in a research report on Friday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Aviva in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Aviva has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 508.80 ($6.43).

Get Aviva alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on AV

Aviva Trading Up 0.6 %

Insider Activity at Aviva

Shares of Aviva stock opened at GBX 419.80 ($5.30) on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 405.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 396.21. Aviva has a 12-month low of GBX 366 ($4.62) and a 12-month high of GBX 467.30 ($5.90). The company has a market capitalization of £11.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,087.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.09 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.46.

In related news, insider George Culmer acquired 110,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 396 ($5.00) per share, for a total transaction of £438,273 ($553,584.69). In other Aviva news, insider George Culmer bought 110,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 396 ($5.00) per share, for a total transaction of £438,273 ($553,584.69). Also, insider Pippa Lambert bought 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 391 ($4.94) per share, for a total transaction of £5,474 ($6,914.24). In the last three months, insiders have purchased 171,375 shares of company stock worth $68,628,400. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Aviva Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Aviva plc provides various insurance, retirement, investment, and savings products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Canada, and internationally. The company offers life insurance, long-term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products, as well as pension fund business and lifetime mortgage products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aviva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aviva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.