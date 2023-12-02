Man Group (LON:EMG) Downgraded by Morgan Stanley to “Equal Weight”

Morgan Stanley cut shares of Man Group (LON:EMG – Free Report) to an equal weight rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Man Group Price Performance

Shares of EMG opened at GBX 212.20 ($2.68) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 884.17, a P/E/G ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 0.81. Man Group has a twelve month low of GBX 200.50 ($2.53) and a twelve month high of GBX 293.80 ($3.71). The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 219.28 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 219.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.70.

Man Group Company Profile

Man Group Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides long-only and alternative investment management services worldwide. It offers a range of liquid investment products and solutions, which include quantitative, multi-manager and discretionary investment styles, and span across various asset classes, like equity, real estate, currency, credit, volatility, and commodities.

