GSK (LON:GSK) Rating Reiterated by Citigroup

Citigroup reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of GSK (LON:GSK – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating and set a GBX 1,575 ($19.89) target price on shares of GSK in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of GSK in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of GSK in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of GSK from GBX 1,440 ($18.19) to GBX 1,585 ($20.02) in a report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and set a GBX 1,650 ($20.84) price objective on shares of GSK in a report on Friday, November 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GSK currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 1,566.36 ($19.78).

GSK Stock Up 1.2 %

GSK Dividend Announcement

GSK stock opened at GBX 1,436 ($18.14) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £58.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 970.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.16, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.73. GSK has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,302.60 ($16.45) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,725.81 ($21.80). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,453.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,411.72.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of GBX 14 ($0.18) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a yield of 0.96%. GSK’s dividend payout ratio is 3,783.78%.

Insider Transactions at GSK

In related news, insider Hal Barron bought 219 shares of GSK stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 3,803 ($48.04) per share, for a total transaction of £8,328.57 ($10,519.86). 1.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

GSK Company Profile

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development and manufacture of vaccines and specialty medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

