Legal & General Group (LON:LGEN) Raised to Buy at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Legal & General Group (LON:LGEN – Free Report) to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has GBX 295 ($3.73) price target on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their prior price target of GBX 290 ($3.66).
LGEN has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Legal & General Group from GBX 330 ($4.17) to GBX 333 ($4.21) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of GBX 315.50 ($3.99).
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Legal & General Group
Legal & General Group Stock Down 0.8 %
Insider Activity at Legal & General Group
In related news, insider Henrietta Baldock bought 1,141 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 213 ($2.69) per share, for a total transaction of £2,430.33 ($3,069.76). 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Legal & General Group Company Profile
Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Legal & General Retirement Institutional (LGRI), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), and Retail Retirement.
Read More
