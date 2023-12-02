Jamieson Wellness (TSE:JWEL) Given a C$45.00 Price Target by Stifel Nicolaus Analysts

Stifel Nicolaus set a C$45.00 price target on Jamieson Wellness (TSE:JWEL – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Jamieson Wellness from C$42.00 to C$40.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Jamieson Wellness from C$50.00 to C$42.00 and set an action list buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Jamieson Wellness from C$37.00 to C$32.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Jamieson Wellness from C$38.00 to C$35.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Jamieson Wellness from C$35.00 to C$32.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$38.66.

Shares of Jamieson Wellness stock opened at C$30.15 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.69, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Jamieson Wellness has a 1 year low of C$22.10 and a 1 year high of C$37.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$25.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$27.52. The stock has a market cap of C$1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.26 and a beta of 0.38.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. Jamieson Wellness’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.47%.

Jamieson Wellness Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells natural health products including vitamins, herbal and mineral nutritional supplements for humans in Canada, the United States of America, and internationally. It operates through Jamieson Brands and Strategic Partners segments.

