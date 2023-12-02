NexGen Energy (TSE:NXE) Price Target Increased to C$11.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

NexGen Energy (TSE:NXE – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on NexGen Energy from C$10.75 to C$11.50 and gave the company a speculative buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. TD Securities increased their target price on NexGen Energy from C$9.00 to C$11.50 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Raymond James raised their price objective on NexGen Energy from C$9.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Pi Financial raised their price objective on NexGen Energy from C$9.50 to C$11.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th.

Get NexGen Energy alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on NXE

NexGen Energy Stock Performance

TSE:NXE opened at C$8.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.55 billion, a PE ratio of -41.52 and a beta of 1.74. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$8.23 and its 200 day moving average price is C$7.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.75, a current ratio of 13.66 and a quick ratio of 8.20. NexGen Energy has a 12 month low of C$4.75 and a 12 month high of C$9.29.

NexGen Energy (TSE:NXE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.02) by C($0.01). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NexGen Energy will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NexGen Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NexGen Energy Ltd., an exploration and development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation and development of uranium properties in Canada. It holds 100% interest in the Rook I project comprising 32 contiguous mineral claims totaling an area of 35,065 hectares located in the southwestern Athabasca Basin of Saskatchewan.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NexGen Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexGen Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.