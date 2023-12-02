Stifel Nicolaus Analysts Give Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW) a C$6.50 Price Target

Stifel Nicolaus set a C$6.50 target price on Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on TCW. National Bankshares set a C$6.75 target price on shares of Trican Well Service in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. TD Securities downgraded Trican Well Service from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price target for the stock from C$6.00 to C$5.50 in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. ATB Capital boosted their price objective on Trican Well Service from C$5.50 to C$6.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Trican Well Service from C$5.25 to C$5.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$5.53.

Get Trican Well Service alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Trican Well Service

Trican Well Service Stock Performance

Trican Well Service Dividend Announcement

Shares of TSE TCW opened at C$4.17 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$882.96 million, a PE ratio of 7.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.11. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$4.51 and its 200 day moving average price is C$4.16. Trican Well Service has a 1 year low of C$2.86 and a 1 year high of C$5.33.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Trican Well Service’s payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Senior Officer Scott Eric Matson purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$4.33 per share, with a total value of C$64,950.00. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Trican Well Service

(Get Free Report)

Trican Well Service Ltd., an equipment services company, provides various specialized products, equipment, services, and technology for use in the drilling, completion, stimulation, and reworking of oil and gas wells in Canada. The company offers cementing solutions, including pre-flushes and spacers, cement plugs, lost circulation, cement design, and laboratory solutions, as well as surface, intermediate, production, liner, horizontal, and remedial/squeeze cementing services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Trican Well Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trican Well Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.