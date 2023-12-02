Micromobility.com (NASDAQ:MCOM) Shares to Reverse Split on Monday, December 4th

Micromobility.com Inc. (NASDAQ:MCOM – Free Report)’s stock is going to reverse split on Monday, December 4th. The 1-150 reverse split was announced on Monday, December 4th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Monday, December 4th.

Micromobility.com Stock Performance

MCOM stock opened at $0.01 on Friday. Micromobility.com has a 52-week low of $0.01 and a 52-week high of $27.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.11.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Micromobility.com

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MCOM. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Micromobility.com in the first quarter valued at $78,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Micromobility.com in the first quarter valued at $97,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Micromobility.com in the first quarter valued at $169,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.24% of the company’s stock.

Micromobility.com Company Profile

Micromobility.com Inc, an intra-urban transportation company, provides micro-mobility services in Italy and the United States. The company operates through Mobility, Media, and All Other segments. It offers e-scooters, e- bicycles, and e-mopeds. The company provides a sharing economy that allows users to rent electric vehicles directly from the Helbiz mobile application.

