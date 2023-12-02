Delek US (NYSE:DK) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Delek US (NYSE:DK – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Delek US from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 9th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Delek US from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Delek US from $33.00 to $27.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Delek US from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Delek US from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Delek US presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $27.78.

Delek US Stock Performance

Shares of DK opened at $27.75 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 26.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.39. Delek US has a one year low of $19.39 and a one year high of $31.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.90.

Delek US (NYSE:DK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The oil and gas company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.66. Delek US had a net margin of 0.38% and a return on equity of 31.77%. The company had revenue of $4.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Delek US will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Delek US Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. This is a positive change from Delek US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. Delek US’s payout ratio is 90.57%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Delek US

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Delek US in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Delek US during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Delek US during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Delek US during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Delek US by 1,150.9% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,326 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. 97.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Delek US

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Logistics, and Retail. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminal.

