Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $124.00 to $117.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $110.00 to $103.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $97.00.

NYSE PBH opened at $58.61 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $58.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.38. The company has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.31, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.57. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has a 1-year low of $55.96 and a 1-year high of $68.54.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07. The company had revenue of $286.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.13 million. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 13.82% and a negative net margin of 7.26%. Equities analysts forecast that Prestige Consumer Healthcare will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Prestige Consumer Healthcare news, SVP Mary Beth Fritz sold 2,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.92, for a total transaction of $149,656.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $938,831.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PBH. Ariel Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 173.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 2,534,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,964,000 after acquiring an additional 1,609,044 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,115,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,584,000 after buying an additional 1,004,337 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 39.6% in the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,753,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,447,000 after buying an additional 781,431 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at $35,336,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 1,386.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 365,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after buying an additional 341,075 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.95% of the company’s stock.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) health and personal care products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

