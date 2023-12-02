Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on APAM. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $34.75.

APAM stock opened at $38.25 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Artisan Partners Asset Management has a one year low of $28.98 and a one year high of $42.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.01.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The asset manager reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $248.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.15 million. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a net margin of 22.10% and a return on equity of 74.68%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Artisan Partners Asset Management will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 16th were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.80%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 15th. This is an increase from Artisan Partners Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.67%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in the second quarter worth $837,000. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 4.6% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 42,689 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,678,000 after purchasing an additional 1,886 shares during the period. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 11.3% in the second quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 14,800 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Penn Capital Management Company LLC bought a new position in Artisan Partners Asset Management in the first quarter worth $393,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 3.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 18,831 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.45% of the company’s stock.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

