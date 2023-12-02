Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com lowered shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday.
Transportadora de Gas del Sur Stock Down 4.2 %
Shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur stock opened at $13.37 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.18. Transportadora de Gas del Sur has a 52-week low of $8.11 and a 52-week high of $15.44. The firm has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 15.19 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a current ratio of 3.25.
Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The energy company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.18. Transportadora de Gas del Sur had a return on equity of 7.01% and a net margin of 13.42%. The business had revenue of $243.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.44 million. On average, analysts predict that Transportadora de Gas del Sur will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA engages in transportation of natural gas, and production and commercialization of natural gas liquids in Argentina and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Transportation Services; Liquids Production and Commercialization; Other Services; and Telecommunications.
