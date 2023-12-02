Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT – Free Report) (TSE:NTB) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday.

Neptune Wellness Solutions Stock Down 12.6 %

Shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions stock opened at $0.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 2.32. Neptune Wellness Solutions has a 52-week low of $0.62 and a 52-week high of $41.60. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.46.

Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT – Get Free Report) (TSE:NTB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($12.00) by $10.62. The company had revenue of $8.74 million for the quarter. Neptune Wellness Solutions had a negative return on equity of 263.45% and a negative net margin of 71.09%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Neptune Wellness Solutions will post -43.2 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Securities Settlement Neptune sold 201,873 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.77, for a total transaction of $155,442.21. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,778,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,369,352.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 624,387 shares of company stock valued at $523,861. 5.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions by 257.6% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 554,376 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 399,362 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Neptune Wellness Solutions by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 128,684 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 14,395 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions in the third quarter valued at $43,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Neptune Wellness Solutions by 26,898.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 544,833 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 542,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in Neptune Wellness Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.44% of the company’s stock.

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc, a health and wellness products company, specializes in the extraction, purification and formulation of cannabis products, as well as other specialty ingredients, such as MaxSimil, a patented ingredient that enhances the absorption of lipid-based nutraceuticals, and various other marine and seed oils.

