AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday.

AXGN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of AxoGen in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of AxoGen in a report on Monday, October 16th. They issued an outperform rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $15.00.

AxoGen Stock Up 5.0 %

AXGN opened at $6.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.82. AxoGen has a 52 week low of $3.45 and a 52 week high of $11.32. The company has a market capitalization of $296.12 million, a PE ratio of -11.70 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.08. AxoGen had a negative net margin of 15.26% and a negative return on equity of 23.44%. The business had revenue of $41.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.00 million. Analysts forecast that AxoGen will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Amy Mcbride Wendell acquired 10,000 shares of AxoGen stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.22 per share, with a total value of $62,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 80,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $499,727.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 7.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AxoGen

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wrapmanager Inc. increased its position in shares of AxoGen by 2.8% during the first quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 39,143 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in AxoGen by 2.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,906 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 1,187 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in AxoGen by 12.8% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,795 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in AxoGen by 2.9% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 54,379 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 1,527 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in AxoGen by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,912 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 1,612 shares during the period. 83.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AxoGen

AxoGen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets technologies for peripheral nerve regeneration and repair worldwide. The company's products include Avance Nerve Graft, a biologically active off-the-shelf processed human nerve allograft for bridging severed peripheral nerves without the comorbidities associated with a second surgical site; AxoGuard Nerve Connector, a porcine submucosa extracellular matrix (ECM) coaptation aid for tensionless repair of severed peripheral nerves; and AxoGuard Nerve Protector, a porcine submucosa ECM product that is used to wrap and protect damaged peripheral nerves, as well as reinforces the nerve reconstruction while preventing soft tissue attachments.

Featured Articles

