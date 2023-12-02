Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple (NYSE:GRP.U) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple (NYSE:GRP.U – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday.

Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple Trading Up 3.4 %

NYSE:GRP.U opened at $52.34 on Tuesday. Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple has a fifty-two week low of $45.35 and a fifty-two week high of $66.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of -237.90 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.19.

Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a $0.192 dividend. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple’s payout ratio is -1,049.95%.

About Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust is engaged in the ownership and management of predominantly industrial properties in Canada, the United States, Mexico and Europe. The Company owns and manages rental income properties. Its services include sourcing and real estate acquisition, site development, assisting with government approvals and re-zoning to specific uses, build-to-suit construction, property renovation, project management and long-term leasing.

