Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM) Lifted to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday.

Separately, TheStreet cut Ferroglobe from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ:GSM opened at $6.12 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.86 and a 200-day moving average of $5.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 2.18. Ferroglobe has a 12-month low of $3.64 and a 12-month high of $6.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $416.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $390.35 million. Ferroglobe had a return on equity of 25.45% and a net margin of 6.91%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ferroglobe will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GSM. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ferroglobe during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Ferroglobe by 44,350.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,334 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 5,322 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ferroglobe by 38.1% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 7,554 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,083 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ferroglobe during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ferroglobe during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. 45.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ferroglobe PLC operates in the silicon and specialty metals industry in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides silicone chemicals that are used in a range of applications, including personal care items, construction-related products, health care products, and electronics, as well as silicon metal for primary and secondary aluminum producers; silicomanganese, which is used as deoxidizing agent in the steel manufacturing process; and ferromanganese that is used as a deoxidizing, desulphurizing, and degassing agent in the removal of nitrogen and other harmful elements from steel.

