Shore Capital Reiterates Buy Rating for Softcat (LON:SCT)

Shore Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Softcat (LON:SCT – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Softcat from GBX 1,400 ($17.68) to GBX 1,510 ($19.07) and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st.
Softcat Stock Up 0.9 %
Softcat Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be issued a GBX 29.60 ($0.37) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.11%. This is a positive change from Softcat’s previous dividend of $8.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. Softcat’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4,464.29%.
Softcat Company Profile
Softcat plc operates as a value-added IT reseller and IT infrastructure solutions provider in the United Kingdom. The company advices, procures, designs, implements, and manages technology, such as software licensing, workplace technology, networking, security, and cloud and datacenter for businesses and public sector organizations.
