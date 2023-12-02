Shore Capital Reiterates “House Stock” Rating for Supreme (LON:SUP)

Shore Capital reiterated their house stock rating on shares of Supreme (LON:SUP – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports.
Separately, Berenberg Bank upped their target price on Supreme from GBX 190 ($2.40) to GBX 205 ($2.59) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 26th.
Supreme Stock Down 2.4 %
Supreme Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 7th will be issued a dividend of GBX 1.50 ($0.02) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. Supreme’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3,000.00%.
About Supreme
Supreme Plc supplies and distributes a range of consumer goods in the United Kingdom, Ireland, the Netherlands, France, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through Batteries; Lighting; Vaping; Sports Nutrition & Wellness; and Other Consumer Goods segments. The company offers consumer batteries; lighting, energy-saving bulbs, private label lighting, LED light fittings, lamps and light fittings, and point of sale display solutions; sports nutrition and wellness products; and smart home LED technology solutions.
