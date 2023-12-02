Shore Capital Reiterates “House Stock” Rating for Supreme (LON:SUP)

Shore Capital reiterated their house stock rating on shares of Supreme (LON:SUP – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank upped their target price on Supreme from GBX 190 ($2.40) to GBX 205 ($2.59) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 26th.

Supreme Cuts Dividend

Shares of LON:SUP opened at GBX 121 ($1.53) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.36. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 107.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 108.90. The stock has a market cap of £141.97 million, a P/E ratio of 1,210.00 and a beta of 1.25. Supreme has a 52-week low of GBX 87 ($1.10) and a 52-week high of GBX 135 ($1.71).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 7th will be issued a dividend of GBX 1.50 ($0.02) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. Supreme’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3,000.00%.

About Supreme

Supreme Plc supplies and distributes a range of consumer goods in the United Kingdom, Ireland, the Netherlands, France, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through Batteries; Lighting; Vaping; Sports Nutrition & Wellness; and Other Consumer Goods segments. The company offers consumer batteries; lighting, energy-saving bulbs, private label lighting, LED light fittings, lamps and light fittings, and point of sale display solutions; sports nutrition and wellness products; and smart home LED technology solutions.

