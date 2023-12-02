Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Cuts Prudential (LON:PRU) Price Target to GBX 1,400

Prudential (LON:PRU – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 1,420 ($17.94) to GBX 1,400 ($17.68) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Prudential from GBX 1,575 ($19.89) to GBX 1,610 ($20.34) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating and set a GBX 1,500 ($18.95) price objective on shares of Prudential in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Prudential has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 1,574 ($19.88).

Shares of Prudential stock opened at GBX 868.80 ($10.97) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.01. The firm has a market capitalization of £23.89 billion, a PE ratio of 860.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 883.11 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 987.82. Prudential has a 12 month low of GBX 814 ($10.28) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,381.50 ($17.45).

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and retirement and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia, and Africa. It offers health and protection, as well as non- participating savings products, such as protection and investment-linked products. The company also provides insurance against common critical illnesses; property and casualty; and tropical disease protection, such as dengue, malaria, and measles.

