Next 15 Group’s (NFG) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of Next 15 Group (LON:NFG – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 1,450 ($18.32) target price on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Shore Capital restated a not rated rating on shares of Next 15 Group in a report on Tuesday. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and set a GBX 1,440 ($18.19) target price on shares of Next 15 Group in a report on Tuesday, September 26th.

Shares of LON:NFG opened at GBX 766 ($9.68) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £762.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,946.15 and a beta of 1.36. Next 15 Group has a 1-year low of GBX 542 ($6.85) and a 1-year high of GBX 859 ($10.85). The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 668.39 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 668.29.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 19th were paid a GBX 4.75 ($0.06) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 19th. Next 15 Group’s dividend payout ratio is 5,769.23%.

Next 15 Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides communications services in the United Kingdom, Europe, Africa, the United States, and the Asia Pacific. It offers strategy and insight, online marketing, corporate and internal communications, media training, brand and message consultancy, market research, digital, marketing communications, and creative and content, as well as public, media, analyst, and investor relation services; and digital and technology products and services.

