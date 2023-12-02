Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Price Target Raised to $1,100.00

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Susquehanna from $1,010.00 to $1,100.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a positive rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

AVGO has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com raised Broadcom from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Broadcom from $890.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Benchmark reissued a buy rating and issued a $950.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Broadcom from $800.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Broadcom from $33.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $862.33.

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO opened at $930.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $891.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $860.50. Broadcom has a fifty-two week low of $516.05 and a fifty-two week high of $999.87. The company has a market cap of $383.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.11.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.43 by $0.11. Broadcom had a return on equity of 74.31% and a net margin of 39.25%. The firm had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $9.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Broadcom will post 37.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Broadcom news, Director Check Kian Low purchased 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $872.03 per share, for a total transaction of $9,592,330.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,951 shares in the company, valued at $13,909,750.53. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Broadcom news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 1,500 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $855.68, for a total value of $1,283,520.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,806,368.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Check Kian Low acquired 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $872.03 per share, for a total transaction of $9,592,330.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,909,750.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bollard Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 76.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 30 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

