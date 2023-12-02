Morgan Stanley Raises Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Price Target to $180.00

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $170.00 to $180.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

ZS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JMP Securities restated a market outperform rating and issued a $225.00 price objective on shares of Zscaler in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $174.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $191.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Zscaler from $172.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $195.18.

Shares of ZS stock opened at $198.03 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $170.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.06. Zscaler has a 12 month low of $84.93 and a 12 month high of $207.78. The company has a market capitalization of $29.37 billion, a PE ratio of -170.72 and a beta of 0.81.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 27th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.18. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 9.54% and a negative return on equity of 23.03%. The business had revenue of $496.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $473.36 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.47) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Zscaler will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 5,013 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.45, for a total value of $774,257.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 130,764 shares in the company, valued at $20,196,499.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Zscaler news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 5,013 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.45, for a total transaction of $774,257.85. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 130,764 shares in the company, valued at $20,196,499.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Dali Rajic sold 14,953 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.45, for a total value of $2,309,490.85. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 247,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,219,115.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 88,438 shares of company stock worth $14,398,274 over the last three months. 19.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Zscaler by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc bought a new position in shares of Zscaler during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,681,000. Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Zscaler by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 10,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,641,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zscaler by 39,557.1% during the 3rd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 2,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 2,769 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its stake in shares of Zscaler by 83.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 77,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,031,000 after acquiring an additional 35,151 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.45% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

