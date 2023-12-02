SharkNinja (NYSE:SN) Coverage Initiated at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of SharkNinja (NYSE:SN – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock.

SN has been the topic of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on SharkNinja in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. They set a buy rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on SharkNinja in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on SharkNinja in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a buy rating and a $61.00 target price for the company.

SharkNinja Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SN opened at 49.01 on Tuesday. SharkNinja has a 52 week low of 25.84 and a 52 week high of 52.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average of 44.28.

SharkNinja (NYSE:SN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported 0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of 0.81 by 0.14. SharkNinja had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 4.05%. The company had revenue of 1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 1 billion. SharkNinja’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that SharkNinja will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SharkNinja Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SharkNinja

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SharkNinja during the third quarter valued at approximately $229,844,000. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SharkNinja in the third quarter worth approximately $99,595,000. Pertento Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of SharkNinja in the third quarter worth approximately $42,883,000. 683 Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SharkNinja in the third quarter worth approximately $30,134,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of SharkNinja in the third quarter worth approximately $26,987,000.

About SharkNinja

SharkNinja, Inc, a product design and technology company, engages in the provision of various solutions for consumers worldwide. It offers cleaning appliances, including corded and cordless vacuums, as well as other floorcare products; cooking and beverage appliances, such as air fryers, multi-cookers, outdoor and countertop grills and ovens, coffee systems, cookware, cutlery, kettles, toasters, and bakeware products; food preparation appliances comprising blenders, food processors, ice cream makers, and juicers; and beauty appliances, home environment products, and garment care products.

