L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) PT Raised to $230.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $211.00 to $230.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on LHX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a hold rating and a $192.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James upgraded L3Harris Technologies from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $210.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Robert W. Baird upgraded L3Harris Technologies from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the company from $198.00 to $216.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Bank of America lowered their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a report on Monday, September 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $193.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $223.88.

Shares of LHX opened at $194.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $36.90 billion, a PE ratio of 25.02, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $179.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $183.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.69. L3Harris Technologies has a 1 year low of $160.25 and a 1 year high of $230.73.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.13. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 7.96%. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies will post 12.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $1.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.61%.

In other news, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 4,742 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $900,980.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,183 shares in the company, valued at $5,164,770. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, President Edward J. Zoiss sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.84, for a total value of $2,725,200.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 31,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,899,885.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 4,742 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $900,980.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,164,770. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LHX. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 179.6% during the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 96.5% in the 3rd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

