Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares Stock to Reverse Split on Monday, December 4th (NYSEARCA:TMF)

Shares of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:TMF – Free Report) are going to reverse split on Monday, December 4th. The 1-10 reverse split was announced on Monday, December 4th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Monday, December 4th.

Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares Trading Up 5.4 %

Shares of TMF stock opened at $5.43 on Friday. Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares has a twelve month low of $3.83 and a twelve month high of $10.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.13.

Get Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TMF. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares by 449.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 13,147 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares in the first quarter valued at about $209,000. Sprott Inc. raised its stake in Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares by 23.0% in the first quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares in the first quarter valued at about $3,357,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares in the first quarter valued at about $3,128,000.

About Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares

Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares (the Fund), formerly Direxion Daily 30-Year Treasury Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the NYSE 20 Year Plus Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index is a multiple-security fixed income index that aims to track the total returns of the long-term 20-year and greater maturity range of the United States Treasury bond market.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.