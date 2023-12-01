Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Has $25.84 Million Stock Holdings in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 379,211 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,358 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Johnson Controls International worth $25,839,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Haverford Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 302,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,581,000 after purchasing an additional 4,394 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Johnson Controls International by 18.6% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 101,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,097,000 after acquiring an additional 15,872 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the 2nd quarter worth about $321,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 49.8% in the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 440,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,991,000 after acquiring an additional 146,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 2nd quarter worth about $322,000. 88.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

Insider Activity at Johnson Controls International

In other news, CEO George Oliver sold 103,332 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.30, for a total value of $5,404,263.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 980,403 shares in the company, valued at $51,275,076.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Johnson Controls International from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $66.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $68.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $67.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.08.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE JCI opened at $52.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.02. Johnson Controls International plc has a 1-year low of $47.90 and a 1-year high of $70.43. The firm has a market cap of $35.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.27.

Johnson Controls International Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 20th. Investors of record on Monday, September 25th were issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 22nd. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.50%.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.