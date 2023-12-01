NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Sold by Kidder Stephen W

Kidder Stephen W cut its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,297 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 255 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises approximately 1.7% of Kidder Stephen W’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Kidder Stephen W’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $5,202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Senator Investment Group LP purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,072,000. Castle Hook Partners LP purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,760,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,831 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,467,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares during the period. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,131 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,440,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 5,394.1% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 273,114 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $115,533,000 after acquiring an additional 268,143 shares during the period. 64.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 20,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $481.85, for a total value of $9,637,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 109,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,936,041. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.18, for a total value of $4,831,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 989,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $478,266,542.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 20,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $481.85, for a total value of $9,637,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,936,041. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 119,282 shares of company stock valued at $55,382,168. 3.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $463.55 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 trillion, a PE ratio of 61.70, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.69. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $138.84 and a 12 month high of $505.48. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $452.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $434.72.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $4.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.99. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 72.28% and a net margin of 42.10%. The firm had revenue of $18.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 205.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 9.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 5th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.11%.

NVDA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James raised their target price on NVIDIA from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Bank of America raised their target price on NVIDIA from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $625.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Westpark Capital raised NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $690.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $588.38.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

