Panagora Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 42.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,269 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 56,092 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $4,500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 67.6% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 429 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,233 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lifted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 27.3% in the second quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 904 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 76.9% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 474 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in Marvell Technology by 5.7% during the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 4,483 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. 83.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Marvell Technology alerts:

Marvell Technology Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MRVL opened at $55.73 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $48.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -126.66, a PEG ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 1.42. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $33.75 and a one year high of $67.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

Marvell Technology ( NASDAQ:MRVL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 6.74% and a positive return on equity of 6.13%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 6th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -54.55%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.96, for a total transaction of $1,678,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 885,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,538,310.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.96, for a total value of $1,678,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 885,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,538,310.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 2,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.57, for a total value of $111,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 134,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,487,335.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 102,000 shares of company stock worth $5,573,990 in the last three months. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Roth Mkm initiated coverage on Marvell Technology in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Friday, August 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Marvell Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Friday. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.67.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on MRVL

Marvell Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops, scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.