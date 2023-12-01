BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Has $16.88 Million Position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,305 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Linde were worth $16,884,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jag Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Linde by 28.7% in the second quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 31,724 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,089,000 after purchasing an additional 7,072 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam increased its stake in Linde by 66.9% in the second quarter. Ossiam now owns 4,544 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,732,000 after purchasing an additional 1,822 shares in the last quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Linde by 36.4% in the 2nd quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP now owns 3,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Linde by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,434,793 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,122,411,000 after buying an additional 147,415 shares during the period. Finally, South Street Advisors LLC grew its stake in Linde by 13.1% in the second quarter. South Street Advisors LLC now owns 1,843 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $702,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. 80.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HSBC lifted their price target on shares of Linde from $440.00 to $447.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 24th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Linde from $450.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Linde from $418.00 to $421.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Linde from $448.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $425.00.

Linde Stock Performance

NYSE:LIN traded down $2.00 during trading on Friday, reaching $411.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 165,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,744,863. The firm has a market cap of $199.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.88. Linde plc has a 12 month low of $302.17 and a 12 month high of $416.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $386.43 and a 200-day moving average of $379.48.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $3.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $8.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.53 billion. Linde had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 16.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.10 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Linde plc will post 14.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Linde Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th will be issued a dividend of $1.275 per share. This represents a $5.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 1st. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.11%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Sean Durbin sold 1,245 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.63, for a total transaction of $482,599.35. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,158,796.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Guillermo Bichara sold 12,484 shares of Linde stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.53, for a total value of $4,825,440.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,498,541.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Sean Durbin sold 1,245 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.63, for a total value of $482,599.35. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 8,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,158,796.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Linde Profile

(Free Report)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Further Reading

