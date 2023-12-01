BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Increases Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 65,963 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 469 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $19,684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dfpg Investments LLC lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 10.9% in the second quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 10,807 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $3,179,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares during the period. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 1,153 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 46.4% in the 2nd quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 947 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Northwest Bancshares Inc. boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 1.8% during the second quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 4,056 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in McDonald’s by 0.5% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 454,405 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $135,599,000 after purchasing an additional 2,254 shares during the period. 67.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on MCD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $270.00 to $278.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $315.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $287.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price target on McDonald’s from $330.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $317.59.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MCD traded up $1.96 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $283.80. 486,911 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,664,297. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $245.73 and a one year high of $299.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $205.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.81, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $264.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $279.98.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The fast-food giant reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.19. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 157.19% and a net margin of 33.31%. The business had revenue of $6.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.56 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $1.67 per share. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. This is a positive change from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 53.52%.

Insider Buying and Selling at McDonald’s

In other news, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 5,606 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $1,569,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 29,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,128,680. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 5,606 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $1,569,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,128,680. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.25, for a total value of $1,261,968.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,505,375. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,755 shares of company stock valued at $5,380,457. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Profile

(Free Report)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.