Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Has $21.94 Million Stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. decreased its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 22,962 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,828 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $21,936,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ORLY. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 694.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 983,983 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $111,012,000 after buying an additional 860,137 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter worth about $568,266,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 113.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,193,792 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,007,597,000 after acquiring an additional 635,416 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 99.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,101,758 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $935,370,000 after purchasing an additional 548,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the first quarter valued at approximately $536,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ORLY shares. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $990.00 to $1,010.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Citigroup upgraded O’Reilly Automotive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $983.00 to $1,040.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $980.00 to $1,030.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $940.00 price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,068.00 to $1,080.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, O’Reilly Automotive currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,007.63.

In other news, SVP Carl David Wilbanks sold 5,000 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $996.94, for a total transaction of $4,984,700.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $684,897.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Carl David Wilbanks sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $996.94, for a total value of $4,984,700.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $684,897.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Christopher Andrew Mancini sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $975.71, for a total value of $487,855.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,913 shares of company stock worth $17,487,722 over the last ninety days. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ORLY opened at $982.38 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $940.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $937.22. The firm has a market cap of $58.12 billion, a PE ratio of 26.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.83. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $767.27 and a twelve month high of $1,005.96.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $10.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.36 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.09 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.86% and a negative return on equity of 152.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $9.17 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 38.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts, maintenance items consisting of oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products, and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

