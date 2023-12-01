Pinebridge Investments L.P. Sells 29,819 Shares of Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. reduced its stake in shares of Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) by 35.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,154 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,819 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Cencora were worth $10,421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Cencora by 145.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,257,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,642,302,000 after buying an additional 6,086,040 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Cencora by 7,989.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,856,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,833,081 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Cencora in the fourth quarter worth $261,294,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cencora by 156.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,509,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,116,000 after buying an additional 1,530,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Cencora by 7.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,411,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,848,446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269,147 shares during the period. 93.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Cencora news, EVP Leslie E. Donato sold 3,387 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.60, for a total value of $669,271.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,919 shares in the company, valued at $2,355,194.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Gina Clark sold 10,695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.00, for a total value of $1,999,965.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,038 shares in the company, valued at $2,999,106. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Leslie E. Donato sold 3,387 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.60, for a total value of $669,271.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,355,194.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,343,672 shares of company stock valued at $262,243,280 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE COR opened at $203.37 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $190.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $183.50. Cencora, Inc. has a one year low of $147.48 and a one year high of $203.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.22, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $41.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.53.

Cencora (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $68.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.57 billion. Cencora had a net margin of 0.67% and a return on equity of 451.42%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cencora, Inc. will post 12.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 27th. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th were given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. This is an increase from Cencora’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. Cencora’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.92%.

Several research firms have commented on COR. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Cencora from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Cencora from $210.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cencora in a report on Sunday, October 1st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cencora from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Cencora from $176.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $197.36.

About Cencora

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

