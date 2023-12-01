1832 Asset Management L.P. Has $91.96 Million Stock Position in Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT)

1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Free Report) by 188.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,318,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,166,500 shares during the quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Samsara were worth $91,956,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IOT. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Samsara in the second quarter valued at $25,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in Samsara in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Samsara by 37.3% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Samsara during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Samsara by 3,665.1% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,576 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.47% of the company’s stock.

Samsara Price Performance

Shares of IOT stock traded up $3.96 on Friday, hitting $31.50. The stock had a trading volume of 4,538,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,998,719. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.75 and a 200 day moving average of $25.55. Samsara Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.48 and a 12-month high of $32.41. The stock has a market cap of $16.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.00 and a beta of 1.43.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Samsara ( NYSE:IOT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. Samsara had a negative net margin of 30.77% and a negative return on equity of 20.84%. The firm had revenue of $219.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.69 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Samsara Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on IOT. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Samsara from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Samsara from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Samsara from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Samsara in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Samsara from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.40.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Adam Eltoukhy sold 6,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.20, for a total transaction of $208,041.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 813,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,369,468.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Samsara news, insider Adam Eltoukhy sold 6,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.20, for a total value of $208,041.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 813,124 shares in the company, valued at $25,369,468.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dominic Phillips sold 122,622 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.24, for a total transaction of $3,340,223.28. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,151,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,603,509.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,553,917 shares of company stock valued at $68,658,582 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 66.14% of the company’s stock.

Samsara Profile

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connect physical operations data to its Connected Operations Cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy; and applications for video-based safety, vehicle telematics, apps and driver workflows, equipment monitoring, and site visibility.

