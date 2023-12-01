Genus Capital Management Inc. Invests $2.70 Million in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Genus Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 37,257 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,701,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bollard Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 89.7% during the 1st quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 423 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Clearstead Trust LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 83.9% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 548 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 77.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

EFA traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $72.51. 2,304,154 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,801,969. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $69.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.05. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $65.09 and a fifty-two week high of $74.74.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

