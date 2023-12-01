Genus Capital Management Inc. Takes $1.21 Million Position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Genus Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,780 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,210,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SNPS. Wedmont Private Capital boosted its holdings in Synopsys by 0.8% during the second quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 2,989 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Synopsys by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 895 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Synopsys by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 436 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 5.4% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 527 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Synopsys by 26.7% in the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 133 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. 84.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Synopsys Price Performance

Synopsys stock opened at $542.87 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $492.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $458.39. Synopsys, Inc. has a 52-week low of $312.25 and a 52-week high of $564.78.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Synopsys ( NASDAQ:SNPS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The semiconductor company reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Synopsys had a net margin of 21.05% and a return on equity of 21.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Synopsys, Inc. will post 8.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SNPS. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Synopsys from $540.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Monday. Bank of America lifted their target price on Synopsys from $510.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Synopsys in a report on Friday, November 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $600.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Synopsys from $600.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Synopsys presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $559.64.

Insider Activity at Synopsys

In other Synopsys news, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 7,355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.53, for a total value of $3,615,203.15. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,370,264.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Synopsys news, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 7,355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.53, for a total value of $3,615,203.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,370,264.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 2,507 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $455.00, for a total transaction of $1,140,685.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,253,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

