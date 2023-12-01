Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC Sells 998 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 5.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,856 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 998 shares during the period. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,397,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MDT. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in Medtronic in the first quarter worth $26,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co increased its stake in Medtronic by 209.0% in the second quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 309 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 250.0% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 350 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 48.9% during the second quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 344 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MDT stock opened at $78.84 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $74.61 and a 200 day moving average of $81.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $104.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.71. Medtronic plc has a twelve month low of $68.84 and a twelve month high of $92.02.

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $7.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.93 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 12.83%. Medtronic’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.17 EPS for the current year.

MDT has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Medtronic from $104.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $89.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $82.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Medtronic from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Medtronic from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.33.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

