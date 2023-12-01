Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Purchases 405,301 Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 1,313.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 436,166 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 405,301 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $14,232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co grew its position in shares of Williams Companies by 300.0% in the second quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 800 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV bought a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Williams Companies during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in Williams Companies by 52.5% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 915 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. 85.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Williams Companies Price Performance

WMB stock opened at $36.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $44.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.50, a P/E/G ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.92 and its 200 day moving average is $33.44. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.80 and a 52 week high of $37.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Williams Companies Announces Dividend

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.05. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 16.90% and a net margin of 24.52%. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.63 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.4475 per share. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.27%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on WMB shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Williams Companies from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Williams Companies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Williams Companies from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.33.

Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

