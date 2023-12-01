Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Raises Stake in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 94,001 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,382 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $34,757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 3,566.7% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 110 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 184.4% in the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 128 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 275.8% in the second quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 124 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 56.3% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 175 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. Institutional investors own 72.14% of the company’s stock.

In other Old Dominion Freight Line news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 24,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.59, for a total value of $9,413,219.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 766,754 shares in the company, valued at $299,486,444.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.15, for a total value of $4,681,800.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 801,004 shares in the company, valued at $312,511,710.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 24,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.59, for a total value of $9,413,219.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 766,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,486,444.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of ODFL stock opened at $389.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The company has a market cap of $42.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.61, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.07. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 1 year low of $277.49 and a 1 year high of $438.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $398.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $381.96.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 32.45% and a net margin of 21.16%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 11.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 5th. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is 14.23%.

ODFL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $505.00 to $435.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $410.00 to $385.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Old Dominion Freight Line from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $416.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $470.00 target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $425.00 to $405.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $395.47.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

