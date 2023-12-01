Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Purchases 4,382 Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,001 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 4,382 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $34,757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 3,566.7% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 110 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 184.4% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 128 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 275.8% during the 2nd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 124 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 56.3% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 175 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line during the first quarter valued at $55,000. 72.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ODFL shares. Citigroup reduced their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $450.00 to $420.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $416.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $410.00 to $385.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $455.00 to $425.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $447.00 to $461.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $395.47.

Old Dominion Freight Line Trading Up 1.3 %

NASDAQ:ODFL opened at $389.06 on Friday. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a one year low of $277.49 and a one year high of $438.05. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $398.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $381.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.89 by $0.20. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 32.45% and a net margin of 21.16%. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.36 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 11.19 EPS for the current year.

Old Dominion Freight Line Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 5th. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.23%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 24,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.59, for a total transaction of $9,413,219.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 766,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $299,486,444.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 24,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.59, for a total value of $9,413,219.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 766,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $299,486,444.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 12,000 shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.15, for a total value of $4,681,800.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 801,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $312,511,710.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

Old Dominion Freight Line Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

