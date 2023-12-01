Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $734.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $713.75 million. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 33.35% and a negative return on equity of 14.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.60) earnings per share.

Snowflake Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of SNOW stock traded down $4.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $183.33. 2,145,741 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,395,766. The company has a market capitalization of $60.44 billion, a PE ratio of -69.97 and a beta of 0.77. Snowflake has a 12-month low of $119.27 and a 12-month high of $193.94. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $156.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $163.93.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SNOW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $190.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Snowflake in a report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $201.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Snowflake in a report on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $144.00 price objective on shares of Snowflake in a report on Thursday, August 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Snowflake currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $196.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 112,500 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.90, for a total value of $19,788,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 182,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,174,396.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Grzegorz Czajkowski sold 694 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.27, for a total value of $115,391.38. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 54,701 shares in the company, valued at $9,095,135.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frank Slootman sold 112,500 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.90, for a total transaction of $19,788,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 182,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,174,396.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 204,938 shares of company stock valued at $34,647,430. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Snowflake

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Snowflake by 5.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,088,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,479,280,000 after acquiring an additional 674,196 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Snowflake by 19.5% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,399,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,302,201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,206,014 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,154,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $940,160,000 after buying an additional 1,496,235 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,953,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,047,759,000 after buying an additional 170,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 48,395.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,467,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,261,000 after buying an additional 4,458,686 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.74% of the company’s stock.

About Snowflake

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products.

