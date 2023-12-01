Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $511.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $501.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.32) earnings per share. Nutanix’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Nutanix stock opened at $43.09 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.32 billion, a PE ratio of -54.54 and a beta of 1.24. Nutanix has a 12 month low of $23.34 and a 12 month high of $45.40. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $37.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.59.

In other news, COO David Sangster sold 45,560 shares of Nutanix stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.88, for a total value of $1,543,572.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 203,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,890,819.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 138,038 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.88, for a total transaction of $4,676,727.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 528,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,905,546.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO David Sangster sold 45,560 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.88, for a total value of $1,543,572.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 203,389 shares in the company, valued at $6,890,819.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 566,979 shares of company stock valued at $20,114,508. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NTNX. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,506 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Nutanix by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 18,307 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Nutanix by 0.6% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 93,267 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,943,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 3.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,521 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $646,000 after buying an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 5.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,327 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.74% of the company’s stock.

NTNX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Nutanix from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet downgraded Nutanix from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Nutanix from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Nutanix from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Nutanix from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.09.

Nutanix, Inc provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers hyperconverged infrastructure software stack that converges virtualization, storage, and networking services into a turnkey solution; Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution; flow virtual networking and flow network security, which offers services to visualize the network, automate common network operations, and build virtual private networks; Nutanix Kubernetes Engine for automated deployment and management of Kubernetes clusters to simplify the provisioning, operations, and lifecycle management of cloud-native environments, applications, and microservices; and Nutanix Cloud Clusters.

