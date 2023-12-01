Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Donaldson had a return on equity of 29.08% and a net margin of 10.60%. The company had revenue of $846.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $857.91 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of Donaldson stock opened at $60.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $7.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.18. Donaldson has a fifty-two week low of $57.05 and a fifty-two week high of $66.96. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $59.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.20.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 5th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 4th. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.78%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Donaldson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,086,000. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Donaldson in the third quarter valued at approximately $56,540,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Donaldson by 13.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,767,711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $325,798,000 after acquiring an additional 824,842 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Donaldson by 3.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,996,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $571,026,000 after acquiring an additional 413,360 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Donaldson by 44.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,308,238 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $77,016,000 after acquiring an additional 404,335 shares during the period. 80.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on DCI shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Donaldson from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Donaldson from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Donaldson presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.75.

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Mobile Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Life Sciences. Its Mobile Solutions segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, such as air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

